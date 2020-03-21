This tiny gaming laptop weighs just 1.1 pounds — and it runs Fortnite

Gaming laptops, packed with powerful processors and GPUs to support intense graphics, are usually chunky beasts jam-packed with top-notch hardware. But the GPD Win Max -- a new mini gaming laptop -- seems puny next to its beefier competitors.

The GPD Win Max -- powered with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 Ice Lake processor with Iris Plus and 16GB of RAM -- can't stack up against performance-dominant gaming laptops with top-tier Nvidia RTX graphics cards, but its tiny digital footprint is an eye-catching draw for gamers seeking a more portable device.

According to Notebookcheck, the tiny gaming laptop delivered some nifty frame rates for popular games.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, 47-55 frames per second (fps)

Borderlands 3, 45-57 fps

Fortnite 2, 46-74 fps

Apex Legends, 42-67 fps

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, 68-95 fps

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, 28-195 fps

Bioshock Infinite, 92-105 fps

For some titles, though, the performance falters on the GPD Win Max.

Devil May 5, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Gears 5 could only see 18-35 fps, 29-34 fps and 29-41 fps, respectively.

The mini gaming laptop sports dimensions of 8.1 x 5.5 in x 1 inches and weighs 1.8 pounds, according to Liliputing. Stand-out features of the GDP Win Max are the left-and-right joysticks, D-pad and A, B, X and Y keys sitting right above the keyboard. On each side of the computer, there are two shoulder buttons.

The device also sports several ports: USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and HDMI 2.0b.

The 8-inch, mini gaming laptop with alluring built-in controls is expected to ship later this year after an upcoming crowdfunding campaign.