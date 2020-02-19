This excellent Lenovo Yoga C940 deal takes $420 off

Lenovo's Yoga C940 2-in-1 is one of the best laptops around. So if you're in the market for a portable PC that can shape-shift from laptop to tablet on the fly, check this Lenovo deal out.

Currently, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 on sale for $1,289.99 via coupon "PRESIDENTYOGA42" directly from Lenovo. Traditionally priced at $1,709.99, that's $420 off and the lowest price this laptop has ever been. It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen all month.

Lenovo Yoga C940 15" Laptop: was $1,709 now $1,289 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga C940 features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. This Editor's Choice machine is one of the best 2-in-1s you'll find and it's now $420 off via coupon "PRESIDENTYOGA42".View Deal

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is a refinement of last year's Yoga C930 and one of the best laptops around. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 review, we loved its slim premium design and vivid display. We awarded it Editor's Choice for its fast performance and long battery life. At 3 pounds, the Yoga C940 is heavier than the 13.3-inch HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds) and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds).

In our lab, the Yoga C940 scored 18,709 on the Geekbench 4.3's overall PC performance test which beats the premium laptop average of 16,314. To gauge its multitasking performance, we opened up 20 Google Chrome tabs — four of which were playing 1080p YouTube videos — and the Yoga C940 showed no signs of lag.

Connectivity-wise, the Yoga C940 packs two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic jack combo. So if you're in the market for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop, the Yoga C940 fits the bill. This deal ends February 23, so we recommend you act fast.