This $129 Lenovo is the best Cyber Monday laptop deal ever

Cyber Monday deals are coming down hard like the snow outside my apartment, and now you can pick up the cheapest Windows 10 laptop: the Lenovo 14w Laptop is a measly $129 right now.

Lenovo 14w Laptop: was $299 now $129 @ Lenovo

Do you need the cheapest Windows 10 laptop that currently exists. Well, let me introduce you to the Lenovo 14w Laptop. This cheap as hell machine comes with AMD A6-9220C CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC of storage.View Deal

The Lenovo 14w Laptop comes with an AMD A6-9220C dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC of storage. It even comes with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, which is pretty wild considering this machine is only $129 right now. Top that off with a 14-inch, 1080p display. That is like hitting the jackpot on a cheap laptop.

We haven't reviewed the Lenovo 14w Laptop, so we can't say anything about it for certain, but keep in mind that a laptop at this price is more than likely to be rather slow in performance.

