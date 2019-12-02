This beastly 4K MSI laptop for $1,499 is an insane Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are rocketing towards your and my wallet to bleed us dry, and we just spotted one of the best laptop savings yet. Amazon is taking $400 off the MSI P65 Creator, which is a content creation laptop that can double as a gaming laptop.

MSI P65 Creator: was $1,899 now $1,499

The MSI P65 Creator nets you a Core i7-9750H, RTX 2060, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Top that off with a 4K display, and this machine is perfect for any gamer or content creator at the relatively low price of $1,499.View Deal

Even I'm tempted by the MSI P65 Creator. It boasts a 15.6-inch, 4K display and packs an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB Teton Glacier SSD. Those are beefy components.

We haven't reviewed this machine just yet, so we can't fully attest to its merits. But it does have a super sleek design, and at 0.69 inches thick, it's pleasantly thin.

For $400 off at $1,499, the MSI P65 Creator is a crazy deal for anyone who wants to dive into video editing, content creation or even gaming in general. Pick up this deal while you can, folks.

