Lenovo ThinkPad X13 now just $683 in ongoing Lenovo Labor Day sale

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 is the Dell XPS 13 of business laptops. And thanks to the manufacturer's ongoing Labor Day sale, you can save big on a ThinkPad X13 or X13 Yoga 2-in-1 machine.

As part of the sale, you can get the ThinkPad X13 Intel Core i5 Laptop for $1,145 via coupon, "THINKLABORDAY". This configuration usually retails for $1,909, so that's a whopping $764 in savings. If you prefer an AMD-charged laptop, Lenovo also offers ThinkPad X13 (AMD) models from $683 ($456 off).

These are among the best Labor Day deals you can still get right now.

ThinkPad X13 (Intel): was $1,909 now $1,145 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X13 configuration we recommend packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD. Take $764 off via coupon, "THINKLABORDAY". View Deal

Lenovo's ThinkPad X13 aims to be one of the industry's best 13-inch laptops. The mainstream model we recommend packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test the ThinkPad X13 or the convertible Yoga X13, these premium, portable PCs are great alternatives to the Dell XPS 13 and HP Spectre x360 13, respectively.

ThinkPad X13 laptop retains the familiar design of Lenovo's existing ThinkPad machines. The chassis is predominantly black with red trim on the touchpad buttons and rubber pointing stick.

As a 2-in-1, the ThinkPad X13 Yoga's flexible hinge lets you configure it to tablet, stand or tent mode for presentations or content viewing. Moreover, the Yoga arrives with an integrated stylus. While the clamshell ThinkPad X13 isn't as flexible, the screen still rotates 180-degrees.

For optimal security and privacy, the 1080p display model X13 and X13 Yoga both feature a fingerprint reader and Privacy Guard panel. This built-in privacy filter limits viewing angles so others around you won't be able to peek at your sensitive documents.

Simply put, if you're looking for a powerful and secure 13-inch business laptop for under $1,000, the ThinkPad X13 is solid choice.

ThinkPad X13 (AMD): was $1,139 now $683 @ Lenovo

Right now, you can save $456 on the base model ThinkPad X13 AMD laptop via coupon, "THINKLABORDAY". It packs a 13.3-inch (1366 x 768) display, a 2.5-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4450U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Lenovo also takes $1,023 off the ThinkPad X13 w/ Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U processor. View Deal