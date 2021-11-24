The Skydio 2 Drone with 4K camera is now 30% off in this Black Friday deal

The popular Skydio 2 drone with a 4K Sony sensor camera is now $949 —that's $400 in savings. The Skydio 2 drone starter kit is now available at 30% off. You don't want to let these savings fly by.

For just $949, you get the Skydio2 drone starter kit, the hard case with a shoulder strap, two spare propellers, a battery, and a charger. With its industry-leading AI, this is a price you can't beat.

was $1349 now $949 Skydio 2 4K Drone: was $1349 now $949 The popular Skydio 2 drone with a 4K Sony sensor camera is now $949 —that’s $400 in savings. Plus, get free shipping with every purchase. Skydio 2 drone is known for its autonomous flight capabilities granting users the freedom to focus on their content and let the Skydio do the flying.

We recently received a Skydio 2 review unit and have been putting it through its paces. We've been blown away with its ability to follow its subject flawlessly while filming high-quality 4K footage.

Designed to be your personal film crew in a case, Skydio 2 captures stunning 4K60 HDR content, follows subjects, and avoids obstacles to create previously impossible shots. Launch, fly, land, and export all in the Skydio 2 app.

The Skydio comes in at 8.7 x 10.7 x 2.9 with battery, 8.7 x 10.7 x 1.7 without battery, and weighs 1.7 pounds. With a maximum flight time of 23 minutes and a top-flight speed of 36MPH, you'll get some excellent footage as the Skydio follows you autonomously. You also have the option to control the unit either via your phone or with a controller.

The Skydio 2 uses a Sony IMX577 1/2.3 12.3MP CMOS sensor that captures crisp, bright, colorful images and video.

