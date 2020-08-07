The entire Hitman trilogy is coming to VR — Unleash your inner assassin!

Thump-a-thump-a-thump!

You hear that? That's the sound of your heart as you stalk your target — a soon-to-be victim of a brutal fiber-wire attack — through an isolated, perfect-for-murder area. No one is around. This is your chance to kill. This is Hitman 3 in PlayStation VR.

At PlayStation's State of Play virtual event, Sony made our jaws drop in excitement when it announced that the entire Hitman trilogy — no, not just the third installment — will launch with virtual-reality support.

Screenshot of Hitman 3 VR trailer (Image credit: Future)

You know what that means? You longer have to stare at the back of Agent 47's bony, bald head nor watch his stompy, stiff gait as you guide him to his next assassination assignment. You will get to enjoy the immersive, first-person experience of stealth killing your victims, whether you choose to poison their abandoned Mojitos or push them off their mansion's balcony.

How will the entire Hitman trilogy be VR-supported?

IO Interactive, the video-game developer behind the Hitman franchise, explained that you will have to own the first installment of Hitman as well as Hitman 2 in order to enjoy the entire trilogy on VR-supported Hitman 3.

"It will be possible to ‘import’ locations that you own from the previous two HITMAN games into HITMAN 3," IO Interactive explained. "You’ll need to launch locations from HITMAN 3 to play them in VR. "

Will VR Hitman 3 be a PSVR exclusive?

Gamers who are fans of one of the greatest stealth games ever are concerned that they'll have no choice but to play Hitman 3 VR on PlayStation VR — a headset that's garnered mixed reviews among the VR community.

Hitman 3 in VR (Image credit: IO Interactive)

On top of that, the money-eating prospect of needing to purchase a new PSVR headset isn't too appealing for budget-conscious, splurge-averse gamers who don't have the virtual-reality apparatus yet.

There is no official word on whether the virtual-reality Hitman trilogy will be limited to PSVR, so we're not sure if you'll be able to use your Oculus VR headset. But we theorize that this game may be a timed exclusive.

In IO Interactive's Hitman 3 post, there was no mention of other VR platforms besides PSVR. "HITMAN 3 will support PlayStation VR," IO Interactive said.

Hitman 3 in VR (Image credit: Future)

IO Interactive then added: "We’re working to finalize the specifics for how PSVR owners can enjoy HITMAN in VR, and we’ll have more details to share in the months ahead." The phrase "PSVR owners" is another clue that VR-supported Hitman 3 may be a PSVR-timed exclusive.

As if the trailer wasn't thrilling enough, IO Interactive also delved into how riveting and electrifying the Hitman 3 experience will be.

"Imagine that you’ve picked up a frying pan and you sneak up on a guard. You can swing the frying pan in whatever angle you want to knock them out – and then use it to deflect bullets that are fired as you make your escape," IO Interactive wrote.

Don't lie — you know that the thought of blending into busy crowds, snatching uniforms for disguises and dragging unconscious bodies into lockers excites you. Unleash your inner psycho!

The Hitman 3 will be coming to PlayStation VR in 2021.