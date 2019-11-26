The best Surface Laptop 3 is $200 off now for Black Friday

We already highlighted the killer deal Microsoft is having on its 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 with AMD chips, and now we have something for business users (or Intel fans).

Microsoft is selling the Surface Laptop 3 for Business — the version with Intel CPUs — for $200 off as part of its Black Friday savings. While the base model isn't on sale, you can now get the 15-inch version with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,399. Also discounted are the 13.5-inch model in metal and Alcantara fabric and other configurations of the 15-inch edition.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15", Intel): was $1,599 now $1,399

It might have just gone on sale, but Microsoft already reduced the price of the Surface Laptop 3 for business. This configurable model starts with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5", Intel): was $1,399 now $1,299

It's not as heavily discounted but the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 is also on sale. You can save $100 on this sleek laptop starting with a Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.



We're currently in the process of reviewing this "business" version of the Surface Laptop 3, and, so far, love what we see. Not only does it pack faster performance than the Surface Laptop 3 with an AMD CPU, but the Intel version lasts longer on a charge, at about 9 hours and 30 minutes.

It also has a super-lightweight chassis and is available in a variety of finishes, from Alcantara fabric in Cobalt Blue to a unique Sandstone metal. Microsoft always uses quality displays on its Surface devices and the Surface Laptop 3 didn't disappoint. Bright, vivid and super-detailed, the 15-inch touch screen we tested on the AMD version was a joy to use.

These generous discounts are part of Microsoft's Black Friday sale, so be sure to snatch them up soon.

If you're not sold on the Surface Laptop 3, see our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages, which will be updated with the latest discounts on laptops, tablets and accessories.