Surface Pro 7 with keyboard falls to $699 in Best Buy deal

Despite its age, the 2019 Surface Pro 7 is still one of the best 2-in-1's around and for good reason. It's versatile, lightweight, powerful and boasts a gorgeous display.

Best Buy currently offers the Surface Pro 7 with Keyboard bundle for $699. Formerly priced at $959, that's $260 in savings and one of the best prices we've seen for this Surface Pro 7 bundle. By comparison, it undercuts Microsoft's direct price by $50.

Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard: was $959 now $669 @ Best Buy

Save $260 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover Keyboard bundle. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value).

As a tablet, the Surface Pro 7 is one of the best of its kind and a more affordable iPad Pro alternative. With the Surface Type Cover keyboard, it holds its own against today's best laptops. The tablet in this deal packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense touch display, 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

As we state in our Surface Pro 7 review, we found its premium design and bright, vivid display impressive. We also liked its fast performance and gave the Surface Pro 7 a rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

In real-world testing, we enjoyed watching videos on the Surface Pro 7's high-resolution touch display. The panel was remarkably bright, detailed and fairly vivid. During a high-speed crash scene, the pixel density of the panel was so precise that we could clearly see pieces of debris and chunks of soil shooting into the air.

Besides a new USB-C port on the side, the Surface Pro 7 has the same minimalist design as the Surface Pro 6. Measuring a mere 0.3-inches thin and weighing 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard attached), the Surface Pro 7 is the same size as its predecessor. It's a tad thicker and heavier than its industry rival, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (0.2 inches, 1.4 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro 7 is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB-C port, Surface Connect charging port, headphone jack, and microSD slot.

If you're looking for an iPad Pro alternative and don't want to shell out extra for a detachable keyboard, this Surface Pro 7 bundle is the more affordable choice.