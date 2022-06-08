Surface Laptop Studio deal knocks $300 our favorite digital drawing board

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio is one of the best laptops for creatives. It sports a stunning display, long battery life and converts into a digital drawing board. Microsoft Store deals currently offer best end-of-season discounts on Surface devices.

As part of the sale, you can get the Intel Core i7-charged Surface Laptop Studio with RTX 3050 Ti GPU for $1,799 (opens in new tab). Usually, this laptop would set you back $2,099, so that's $300 in savings — its biggest discount yet. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this configuration and one of the best Surface deals of the season.

By comparison, it's $100 cheaper than Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: was $2,099 now $1,799 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

At $300 off, the Surface Laptop Studio is at it lowest price ever. Built with creative pros in mind, it features a flexible hinge that convert it into a digital drawing board. The laptop in this deal in configured with a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11370H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

In our Surface Laptop Studio review, we praise its unique hinge design and gorgeous, 120Hz display. We were also impressed by its long battery life and excellent speakers. We gave the Surface Laptop Studio an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and crowned it with our Editor's Choice award.

By design, the Surface Laptop Studio's unique Dynamic Woven Hinge lets you configure it to one of three modes: Laptop, Stage, and Studio. Performance-wise, it easily juggled the most demanding tasks. In one test, it launched thirty Google Chrome tabs and a dozen Edge windows instantly. The addition of streaming videos and playing music in the background while editing photos didn't slow it down.

Weighing in at 4 pounds and 12.7 x 9 x 0.75 inches, the Surface Laptop 2 is a portable and slender creator laptop. It's lighter and thinner than the Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel (5.5 pounds, 14.1 x 10.2 x 1.1 inches) and Asus ZenBook Pro Duo (5.3 pounds,14.7 x 9.8 x 0.85 inches). It's slightly heavier than the 13.5-inch HP Spectre (3 pounds, 11.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio is wise choice if you're looking for a versatile, creative laptop for yourself or Father's Day.