Surface Laptop Go deal takes up to $200 off

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go is one of the lightest notebook PCs around. And just in time for back to school, you can pick one up for a stellar price.

Right now, you can get the 128GB model Surface Laptop Go for $549 from Best Buy. Usually, this notebook retails for $699, so that's $150 off, which drops it to its lowest price ever. This is one of the best Surface deals we've come across all season. Microsoft offers this same deal.

Surface Laptop Go deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy laptop deal takes $150 off on the Surface Laptop Go. This machine packs a 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. You can also buy it directly from the Microsoft Store for the same price. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

If you need more wiggle room for storage, save $200 on the 256GB model Surface Laptop Go. This machine's specs sheet includes a 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Students can take an extra $50 off via Best Buy's Student Deals program. This deal ends on September 12.View Deal

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go is ultraportable and powerful for its size. The laptop in this deal packs a 12.4-inch touchscreen, 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD

In our Surface Laptop Go review, we liked its stylish, premium design, class-leading keyboard, and great-looking display. During real-world testing, we launched 20 Microsoft Edge browser tabs — two of which played 1080p YouTube videos while another pair streamed Twitch. The Surface Laptop Go's kept chugging along.

Even when we added web browsing and photo editing in Pixlr into the mix of applications, there were no crashes or significant lag. In our lab's Geekbench 5 overall performance test, the Surface Laptop Go notched a score of 3,117, beating the brakes off the Intel Y-series CPU-powered Surface Go 2 (1,563, Core m3-8100Y) and the Pixelbook Go (1,356, Core i5-8200Y).

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop Go sports a gorgeous aluminum and unique soft-to-the-touch plastic build. Its 12.4-inch display and class-leading keyboard are suitable for work, school, and everything in between. Connectivity-wise, the Surface Laptop Go equips you with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB Type-C input, Surface Connect port for charging the device, and headphone jack.

Weighing in at 2.45 pounds and 11 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches, the Surface Laptop Go is on par with its competitors. It's slightly lighter than the Asus' ZenBook 13 UX325UA (11.9 x 8 x 0.5 inches, 2.5 pounds) and HP Envy x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.9 pounds).

If you're on the hunt for a lightweight laptop with solid performance, the Surface Laptop Go is a wise choice.