Surface Laptop Go Cyber Monday deal takes $150 off

Currently, the Surface Laptop Go is on sale for $799.99 at Amazon. When it's not Cyber Monday, this laptop normally retails for $900, so that's $101 in savings. This marks the Surface Laptop Go's lowest price ever. Best Buy and B&H are running this same Cyber Monday deal.

In our Surface Laptop Go review, we liked its stylish, premium design, class-leading keyboard, and great looking display.

In real world tests, the Surface Go's Intel Core i5-1035G1 CPU and 8GB of RAM easily juggled 20 tabs in the new Microsoft Edge browser — two of which played 1080p YouTube videos while another pair streamed Twitch. There were no crashes or significant lag during internet browsing photo editing in Pixlr with those tasks running in the background simultaneously.

On the Geekbench 5 overall performance test in our lab, the Surface Laptop Go notched a score 3,117, beating the brakes off the Intel Y-series CPU-powered Surface Go 2 (1,563, Core m3-8100Y) and the Pixelbook Go (1,356, Core i5-8200Y).

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop Go sports a gorgeous aluminum and unique soft to the touch plastic build. Its 12.4-inch display and class-leading keyboard is suitable for work, school, and everything in between.

At 11 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches and 2.45 pounds, the Surface Laptop Go is lighter than Asus' ZenBook 13 UX325UA (11.9 x 8 x 0.5 inches, 2.5 pounds) and the HP Envy x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.9 pounds). By comparison, it's heavier than the Pixelbook Go (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, 2.3 pounds) and Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.6 pounds (with Type Cover)). As for ports, the Surface Laptop Go packs a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB Type-C input, Surface Connect port for charging the device, and a headphone jack.

