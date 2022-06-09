Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7 CPU gets $417 discount — hits lowest price yet

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 is one of favorite laptops for a reason. It packs solid and reliable performance into a super-portable, premium design.

Amazon currently offers the Surface Laptop 4 with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,282 (opens in new tab). Usually, it retails for $1,699, so that's $417 off and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. This is one of the best Surface deals we've seen in a while. You can also get it directly from Microsoft (opens in new tab) for the same price.

Now up to $417 off, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is one of the best laptops to buy. We named it Editor's Choice for its sleek, premium design, vivid display, and speedy performance. The configuration with the biggest discounts packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 3. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display and 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we liked its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop's battery lasted 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test — which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 4 is identical to its previous-gen sibling with its attractive metal design and gorgeous 13-inch display options.

At 2.8-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the 13-inch Surface Laptop 4 is lightweight and compact. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds). It's lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

Like most of today's 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 4's port selection is minimalist. It supplies you with a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input, and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for audio connectivity.

The Surface Laptop 4 is a solid choice if you're shopping around for a premium, ultra-portable notebook. Especially at this incredibly tempting deal price.