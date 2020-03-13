Surface Laptop 3 deal slices $314 off for Microsoft Pi Day sale

Pi Day is tomorrow and the Microsoft Pi Day sale is already in full swing. The PC manufacturer is slicing up to 31.4% or more off select laptops and accessories.
As part of the sale, our favorite premium Microsoft laptop is on sale at an incredible price. For a limited time, you can get the Surface Laptop 3 for $985 at Microsoft. Traditionally priced at $1,299, that's $314 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.
It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.
Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5): was $1,299 now $985 @ Microsoft
The model on sale packs a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i5-1035G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we were impressed by its elegant, premium design. The laptop's sharp, vivid 13.5-inch 1080p touch display also won us over. We crowned it with the Editor's Choice for its good performance, decent battery life and comfortable keyboard.
At 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches and a weight of 2.9 pounds, the Surface Laptop 3 is larger and heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds), the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds).
Boasting a 10th-gen chip and all-metal build, the Surface Laptop 3 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 2.
Want a traditional laptop that can double as a tablet? Microsoft's Pi Say sale also includes discounted 2-in-1 laptops. From now until Sunday, you can get the Surface Book 2 15-inch for $1,499 direct from Microsoft. That's a whopping $500 off and and excellent price for this convertible machine.
It features a 15.6-inch (3,240 x 2,160) PixelSense display, Core i5-8350U CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Although it may not be Microsoft's current flagship, it's still a capable machine.
Microsoft's Pi Day sale ends Sunday, March 15.
Surface Book 2: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Microsoft,
Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $799 @ Microsoft
MSI Optix MPG27CQ Gaming Monitor: was $479 now $328 @ Microsoft
With its narrow bezel design, built-in RGB LEDs and a 144Hz refresh rate, the Optix MPG27CQ Curved Gaming Monitor is one of the best gaming monitors you can get. At $150 off, it's at its lowest price yet.
