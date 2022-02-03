Strange 7mm-thin portless laptop to be made by mystery company

Craob, a company with no background, introduced the 'world's first portless Ultrabook' with 7mm thickness, a 13-inch 4K bezel-less display, high-end specs and more — and it's apparently "coming soon."



Announced on the mystery company's main website (it's one page solely about the new laptop), the Craob X is the Ultrabook many laptop manufacturers dream of developing: it's ultra-thin, super stylish, packed with enviable specs, and makes up for its lack of ports by adding a wireless charger that also acts as a ports hub. However, it's more than likely to just be a concept.

Still, it's an intriguing concept that follows Apple's rumored portless iPhone. The Craob X is equipped with a 13.3-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) display that's packed on a chassis that weighs 1.9 pounds and measures 7 millimeters in thickness. To put that into perspective, the portable MacBook Air weighs 2.8 pounds and is 15mm thick.

(Image credit: Craob)

As for what's under the hood, expect up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1280P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 2TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.



As for the wireless charger and hub hybrid, it magnetically attaches to the back of the laptop (apparently on the lid) to charge the device, and sports a USB-C and USB-A port, Thunderbolt, an SD card slot and a headphone jack. Craob doesn't state what kind of Thunderbolt port, but we're going to presume it's the latest Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. There's even a hole-punch webcam.

(Image credit: Craob)

Concept devices pop up every now and again, some making it further along in the development process such as Expanscape's seven-screen Aurora 7 laptop and Alienware’s Concept UFO. More often than not, however, they don't end up hitting the market. Judging by Craob's lack of visible or tangible history, its portless laptop may never see the light of day.



