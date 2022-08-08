Sony's super nice LinkBuds S earbuds are at their cheapest ever price — almost sold out!

The Sony LinkBuds S are among the best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) to buy — stuffing some of the best tech from the Sony WF-1000XM4 into a more affordable package.

And now, they just got a whole lot cheaper, as you can get over $50 off and pick up a pair for just $148 at Amazon (opens in new tab)! That is insane value for money, which makes this one of the best earbuds deals of 2022 so far.

But be quick, there are just 11 in stock at the time of writing this!

Save over $50 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They offer signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price.

Sony's LinkBuds S wireless earbuds improve upon the LinkBuds quite significantly, by taking the focus off the transparent listening experience and doubling down on isolation.

They feature new 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC), stronger microphones, Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC.

And as you can tell by the high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, we love them too! They have a balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality and solid active noise-cancelling, while also being super comfortable to wear.

Design-wise, the LinkBuds S sport are compact and lightweight with a small oval body and in-ear fitting. Whether you're working out or get caught in the rain, IPX4 rating protects the buds from sweat and water splashes. On ear-touch controls respond to taps and long hold gestures whereas motion detection auto-pauses sound when you remove the earbuds from your ears.

Like all Sony wearables, the LinkBuds S include Headphones Connect app support. This free companion app lets you customize your sound using an equalizer, toggle ANC and set your favorite virtual assistant.

If you're in the market for true wireless audio wearables, Sony LinkBuds S are a solid choice.