Seagate FireCuda gaming hub 8TB external HDD falls to $119

PC gaming deals are going strong this season with solid discounts on external HDD and SSD storage. One retailer offers an unbeatable deal on Seagate's FireCuda 8TB game drive.

Right now, you can get the Seagate FireCuda 8TB Gaming Hub for $119at GameStop. Formerly priced at $185, that's $66 off and the lowest price in history for this external hard drive. By comparison, it's $80 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

This is one of the best gaming deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

Create an epic gaming atmosphere with $66 off Seagate's 8TB Gaming Hub at GameStop. This external hard drive features a sleek design and customizable RGB LED lights to upgrade your battle station.

Seagate's FireCuda Gaming Hub is one of the best storage solutions for PC gamers. The game drive in this deal features 8TB of high capacity storage, dual front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports and customizable RGB LED lights. It's compatible with Chroma RGB which makes it easy to personalize it to fit your atmosphere.

Although we didn't test this HDD, Seagate's FireCuda Game Hub reviews average 3.9 out of 5-stars at GameStop. Satisfied owners love its massive storage, cool LED lighting, and portability. Others praise its simple plug and play design for easy installation right out of the box.

The Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub can be formatted to work with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5. Keep in mind that you can only play games directly from drive on previous gen Xbox One and PS4 consoles.

At $119, the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub is a great value if you want to add plenty of wiggle room to your laptop, desktop or console.