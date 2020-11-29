Save $300 on the HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop 3t at HP

Cyber Monday 2020 is fast approaching which means even more deals. Case in point: the alluring HP Spectre x360 13t 2-in-1 laptop. The system comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, an Intel Iris Xe GPU and an FHD touchscreen. And for a limited time only, you can get it for only $749 making it an absolute steal.

This HP Spectre x360 13t is known for its fast performance, bright vivid display, a comfortable keyboard, and 13 plus hours of battery life. This all-day strong convertible laptop also comes with a stylus that makes manipulating and signing documents a breeze.

HP Spectre x360 13t convertible 2 in 1: was $1,049.99 now $749.99

Featuring an FHD touch screen, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of Ram, a 256GB SSD you can't go wrong with the HP Spectre x360 13t.

View Deal

We haven't reviewed this iteration of the HP Spectre x360 13t, but similar to other Spectres, the laptop is super light at only 2.8 pounds and measures a svelte 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches. But don't let it size fool as it packs punchy quick performance thanks to its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM.

With a 1920 x 1080, 13.3-inch bright, vivid touch display. powerful bottom-firing speakers, and a island-style keyboard. If you're tired of typing then you can take advantage of the included stylus and take handwritten notes, manipulate documents or spend time sketching out your latest idea.

The HP Spectre x360 13t comes with an HP TrueVision HD IR Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone to handle all your Zoom and Google Meet needs. The camera also works with Windows Hello facial recognition to add extra security when locking down your system to keep your personal files safe.

If it's ports you need, ports you shall have as the HP Spectre x360 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports which allow for charging and display connection, a USB Type-A port and a 3.5mm audio port.

You can get this epic deal and save $300 right now at HP.