Save $100 on an Apple Magic Keyboard for your iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is a powerful machine that deeply explores the possibilities of a tablet being more than just a content consumption device. But of course, it can only do so much without having a keyboard and trackpad — which is why we absolutely love this deal.

Right now at Walmart, you can save $100 on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. That takes the price down to just $199.

Apple Magic Keyboard: was $299.99, now $199 at Walmart

When it comes to the best typing experience on an iPad, nothing beats a proper keyboard, and nothing comes close to the seamless integration of Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The floating cantilever design allows you to adjust the iPad Pro display to the right angle, the typing experience is comfortable and the integrated trackpad means this can fill both roles in your life as a tablet and laptop.View Deal

Take a look at our review and you will see we are fans of the excellent design and typing experience. The Magic Keyboard feels substantial and premium, with keys that have a similar feel to what you would find on the MacBooks, to provide comfortable and durable use over long stints.

But one of our main gripes was the price point — there are just too many alternatives at lower price points to recommend spending three hundred bucks on this. Now, that problem is solved with a $100 price cut over at Walmart.

So, what are you waiting for? If you have an iPad Pro and want to make the most of your purchase, bring it closer to that sweet spot between a tablet and laptop with this.