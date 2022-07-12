Save 43% on this Motorola Edge during this Amazon Prime Day sale

If you're on the hunt for a snappy performing smartphone with a great camera, this Motorola Edge 2021 just might be for you. The Edge is on sale now at Amazon for Prime Day (opens in new tab) and it's a huge savings of 43%.

The Motorola Edge comes with a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU, a 6.8-inch 144Hz buttery smooth display, and thanks to being HDR10 capable, produces vivid true-to-life color. The Edge also comes with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage which is more than enough for all the photos and 4K UHD videos you will be taking with its 108MP camera.

(opens in new tab) Motorola Edge 2021: was $699.99 now $399.99 (opens in new tab) The Motorola Edge 2021 comes with a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256 Storage, and a 6.8 144Hz display. The Motorola also features a 108MP main camera, a 119-degree wide-angle camera, and a 32MP front-facing selfie camera so you can take photos of yourself living your best life. Available now at Amazon Prime day for just $399.99 a huge savings of $300 (opens in new tab).

This Motorola Edge is a huge 5000Ahm battery with two days of battery life, a 144Hz 6.8 HDR 10 capable display for you to enjoy buttery smooth colorful content. YOu will be shooting hi-res photos and videos all day with its 108MP camera and with 256GB of storage you have more than enough space for endless selfies and videos.

Today is a great day to save yourself, $300 and get an upper-tier smartphone at an entry-level smartphone price of just $399.99 during Amazon's Prime Day sales (opens in new tab).