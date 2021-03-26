Samsung Galaxy S20 FE update is adding some Galaxy S21 camera features

The Galaxy S20 FE was one of the best smartphones of 2020 and easily the best of what I call the "affordable flagships" last year. It has near-flagship level specs while steering well clear of the typical $1,000 flagship pricing.

One of the best aspects of the Galaxy S20 FE is its impressive triple camera array and, with the latest software update rolling out for the device, things are getting even better as it will now include some of the awesome features that debuted on the Galaxy S21 (via AndroidCommunity).

The update includes some of the new Portrait Mode features found in the Galaxy S21 along with unlocking Pro Mode for the ultra-wide camera, something that was previously restricted to the main sensor.

Details on the new Portrait Mode features haven't been officially announced, but if it follows what was seen on the Galaxy S20 update, it will include the backdrop mode, high-key mono and low-key mono effects.

One feature that won't be making its way to the Galaxy S20 FE is Director's View, which allows you to record from multiple cameras simultaneously. This is likely a limitation of the Snapdragon 865 versus the Snapdragon 888 found in the Galaxy S21.

You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. The update you are looking for is G781BXXU2CUC6. It's great to see Samsung keeping up with updates on older devices, particularly with more budget-focused phones like the Galaxy S20 FE.