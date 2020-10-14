Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra get steep Prime Day discounts — now $250 off

We already let you know about a solid 25% discount on Samsung's Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, but the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra weren't going to let them have all the fun and are seeing a $250 price drop of their own for Prime Day.

With Super AMOLED displays, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, triple camera arrays and the unique S Pen experience the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are some of the most powerful Android devices on the market today. One of the few gripes about these devices is the expense and with today's deal, you save 25% off the cost of the Galaxy Note 20 and nearly 20% off the price of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20: Was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, a versatile triple camera array with 64MP telephoto and a powerful Snapdragon 865+ processor. It delivers the fantastic S Pen experience at a much more affordable price point, especially with this 25% off Prime Day deal.View Deal

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (128GB): Was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra offers users a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It uses a versatile triple camera array like the Note 20, but it swaps in a massive 108MP wide-angle lens and laser autofocus while dropping the telephoto to 12MP. The $250 discount brings the Note 20 Ultra to a much more reasonable price range.View Deal

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (512GB): Was $1,449 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra offers users a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It uses a versatile triple camera array like the Note 20, but it swaps in a massive 108MP wide-angle lens and laser autofocus while dropping the telephoto to 12MP. The 512GB model only differs in internal storage size.View Deal

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra grabbed one of the top spots on our best smartphones list as the best high-end Android smartphone and it's pretty easy to see why. The combination of the unique S Pen experience coupled with the top of the line hardware including the 108MP primary camera and Snapdragon 865+ processor make it virtually untouchable by other premium Android smartphones.

Lengthy battery life and that buttery smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED 2X display further separate it from the competition. One of our only real complaints was that it was it pricey at $1,299 and while the sale price of $1,049 is hardly inexpensive, it feels like a much more reasonable price to pay for this fantastic hardware.

If you turn to the Galaxy Note line for the S Pen and productivity features then the Galaxy Note 20 is going to serve you just fine and for $749 on sale, it's right in line with some of the new more affordable flagship class of devices. While the cameras aren't quite as impressive and it drops the 120Hz display, neither affects the performance or productivity features of the device.

If you were considering the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at launch but didn't feel like you could justify paying full price, save yourself $250 by picking one up today.

Now that Amazon Prime Day 2020 has officially kicked off we are seeing tons of deals on the industry’s best smartphones. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day phone deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on phones.