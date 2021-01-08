Samsung Galaxy Chromebook now $85 off in killer Chrome OS laptop deal

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a groundbreaking Chrome OS laptop — made even better by this deal over at Amazon.

Right now, you can get this 2-in-1 in an eye-catching Fiesta Red for $915 , which is $85 off the list price.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $915 @ Amazon

Packed with a gorgeous 4K display, Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, alongside the flexibility of a 2-in-1 hinge and built-in pen, this is a seriously premium Chromebook.View Deal

Chromebooks have picked up a bit of a reputation for being the cheap netbooks of the past decade, but Samsung is one of a few to buck this trend with an option that is high-end in every sense of the word.

From the aluminum body in a fiery Fiesta Red shade (our favourite colour) providing great durability, to opening it and revealing the beautiful 4K AMOLED display with 100% Adobe RGB support, you can just feel the premium nature of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

Under the hood, you have a 10th gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD. Whatever you throw at it via Google’s RAM-hungry Chrome browser, this will handle it capably.

But that’s not the whole story, as this is not just a good laptop, it’s a great tablet too. Fold the screen all the way back for some laid-back browsing, or pull out the built-in Galaxy Pen with 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt when you’re feeling creative.