Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 now $100 off, hits lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is an ultra-slim 2-in-1 laptop with a gorgeous QLED display. Just released last month on March 1, Samsung's stylish Chromebook is now getting its first discount.

Currently, Best Buy has the Galaxy Chromebook 2 on sale for $599.99. That's $100 off its $700 list price and the lowest price ever for this Samsung laptop. In fact, it's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen this year. Samsung offers the same price.

If you're looking for a versatile, ultra-portable notebook that stands out from the crowd, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the best laptops to buy.

The Chromebook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch 1080p QLED touchscreen, a 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. As an alternative, Best Buy also offers the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with a 1.9-GHz Intel Celeron 5205U dual-core CPU for $450 ($100 off).

While we didn't take this exact laptop for a spin, we reviewed the previous-gen Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. We found its breathtaking QLED display, razor-thin chassis, and speedy performance most impressive. The review unit we tested had a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU which never wavered in performance. Even with 20 Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p YouTube videos, it chugged along without a hitch. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par performance-wise for seamless day-to-day multitasking.

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 boasts a razor-thin gorgeous, aluminum design. Colorways include Fiesta Red if you want to stand out from the crowd or Mercury Gray if you prefer a low-profile machine. As for ports, you get two USB Type-C ports, a MicroSD slot, and a headphone jack.

With a weight of 2.7 pounds and measuring 12 x 8 x 0.6 inches, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is on par with its 2-in-1 competitors. It's a hair thinner than the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds) and lighter than the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds).