Samsung Galaxy Book Ion sheds $400 off in amazing Black Friday deal

If you're looking at Samsung Galaxy products for Black Friday deals, no one would blame you for immediately thinking about their tablets or smartphones. But you're missing out if you don't stop to consider the Galaxy Book series.

Specifically, the Galaxy Book Ion, which is currently on a killer Black Friday sale from Microsoft. This well-built and dependable laptop could very well become a staple in your chaotic quarantined life. Grab the 13-inch Galaxy Book Ion for $799, or the 15-inch model for just $100 more.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion laptop Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13: was $1,199 now $799 @ Microsoft

Samsung Galaxy Book products are surprisingly dependable machines. Sporting a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a 512GB SSD, programs and webpages load fast and smooth, and the 13.3 inch full HD QLED display is as crisp and clear as a summer day.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15: was $1,299 now $899 @ Microsoft

Samsung Galaxy Book products are surprisingly dependable machines. Sporting a 10th Gen processor and a 512GB SSD, programs and webpages load fast and smooth, and the 15.6 inch full HD QLED display is as crisp and clear as a summer day.View Deal

Samsung has truly mastered the art of designing sleek and stylish electronics, and the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion doesn't disappoint. With the 13-inch model measuring 12 x 7.8 x .5 inches and weighing only 2.14 pounds, not only is it an attractive device, but it's also incredibly mobile.

The Galaxy Note Ion also scores full marks in its performance. With a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a 512GB SSD, day-to-day usage is quick and easy, and Windows boots up and runs fast and snappy. Not only that, it comes with an additional SSD and RAM slot so you can expand your storage without worrying about involving any expensive technicians.

The battery life and display are just the cherries on top for this flexible laptop. With a battery that lasts over 12 hours and a full HD QLED display, traveling in style becomes reliable and easy. And with its current sale skimming a whole $400 off of both models, this is a great time to buy this beautiful device.

Black Friday sales are still going so be sure to bookmark our Best Black Friday deals hub to stay updated throughout the weekend!