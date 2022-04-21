Razer Leviathan V2 revealed: First gaming soundbar to offer THX Spatial Audio

Razer launches its new Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar, offering THX Spatial Audio with full-range and high-fidelity sound and the gaming company's signature Razer Chroma RGB for all your lighting effect needs.



Claiming to be the first gaming soundbar to offer THX Spatial Audio, the Razer Leviathan V2 is available right now over on Razer's website and other retailers. We're fans of Razer's audio products, including its Razer Nommo in our list of best computer speakers. If you're after a full-range soundstage, Bluetooth 5.2 for easy connectivity, and a range of RGB lighting effects while you game, read on.

Razer Leviathan V2

The Razer Leviathan V2 is available starting today for $249.99/€249.99, and you can pick it up at Razer.com, Razer stores, or at authorized retailers.



The PC soundbar features two full-range drivers, two passive radiators, two tweeters, and a down-firing subwoofer — aiming to deliver clear treble and deep bass sounds for gaming, music, and movies. Even the best laptops can offer tinny audio, but the Leviathan V2 aims to combat this with clarity in dialogue and "heart-thumping lows" in intense scenes or soundtracks.

(Image credit: Razer)

Leviathan V2 soundbar also brings THX Spatial Audio into the fold, activated on PC. This audio technology enhances stereo and surrounds sound, bringing 3D soundscape to all forms of media. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.2, offering a stable wireless connection and an easy way to switch between paired devices. Oh, and don't forget about the Razer Chroma RGB, with 18 lighting zones on the speakers. The range of RGB lighting effects can be fully customized, too.



As for its design, the Razer Leviathan V2 also has detachable feet, which can be adjusted so users can find the right angle for the best fit on their desks.



We have yet to get our hands on Razer's new Leviathan V2, but we're excited to see how to soundbar performs. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best noise-cancelling headphones, along with our latest review of the Razer Blade 17 (2022).