Game on! Razer Kraken X gaming headset now just $39.99 in epic deal

Gaming headsets are becoming more important than ever. At a time when we must stay at home, it helps to have something that helps us escape to the world we’re playing in.

That is why we’re such a fan of this deal, where you can pick up the impressive Razer Kraken X 7.1 surround sound headset for just $39.99 from Amazon.

Razer's bestselling headset gets even cheaper in a must-buy deal for gamers looking to give their audio a serious upgrade. The custom-tuned 40mm drivers deliver a deep soundstage that immerses you within whatever world you're in, courtesy of the 7.1 surround software.

Don’t worry. The price may be low, but Razer hasn't sacrificed any of the stellar audio quality needed to make the most of your games. Beyond the 7.1 surround sound delivering true positional audio, you will find a pair of 40mm custom-tuned drivers with 12 Hz – 28 kHz frequency response.

For talking to teammates, you’ve got a flexible and bendable crystal clear cardioid microphone that does a great job suppressing background noise. Plus, for those all-day sessions (I won’t lie, I’ve had a fair few of those during this pandemic), the plush memory foam cushions and soft headband padding keep these feeling comfortable.