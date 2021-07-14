Rare gaming laptop deal knocks $381 off Dell G15 Ryzen Edition with RTX 3060 GPU

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is one of the best of its kind. If you're looking for an RTX 30 series laptop that's more budget friendly, you'll like this deal.

While supplies last, you can get the Dell 15 Ryzen Edition for $1,078 directly from Dell. Formerly priced at $1,459, this gaming laptop is now $381 cheaper than usual. This is a rare discount for an RTX 30 series laptop of this configuration and one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen so far.

Dell manufactures some of the industry's best gaming machines and the Dell G5 15 is among them. Specs-wise, it's on par with the brand's Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen gamer notebooks.

The laptop in this deal is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080), 165Hz display and a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU paired with 16GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics while a speedy 512GB SSD meets your storage demands.

Although we didn't get our hands on this laptop for testing, it has an overall user rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars in Dell's product page. According to owners, the G15 is blazing fast, runs intense games and delivers awesome sound. The latter is accredited to the laptop's Nahimic 3D Audio stereo speakers which lets you hear every plan of attack in crisp clarity.

At $381 off, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is a solid option if you want a more affordable RTX 30 GPU system.