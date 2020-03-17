Trending

PS5 to be revealed on March 18 in 'deep dive:' How to watch

Sony's next-gen console will finally be revealed

Sony will officially reveal the PlayStation 5 (PS5) during a live stream tomorrow, March 18 at 9am PST. 

The company announced a 'deep dive' in which PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will divulge more information about the next-gen console's architecture. 

You can watch the live stream from the PlayStation Blog website

The online event was announced via a Tweet from the official @PlayStation account. 

"Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games," the tweet reads. 

The reveal comes a few days after Microsoft uncovered the full specs of the upcoming Xbox Series X. These two rivals will go head-to-head when next-gen consoles launch in holiday 2020. 