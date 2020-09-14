PS5 Showcase event: How to watch and what to expect

The PlayStation 5 showcase is the latest buzzworthy upcoming event that's electrified the gaming world with excitement. On September 12, Sony announced that a PS5 showcase is set to take place on Sept. 16, and we're all pumped to see what games the gaming giant will show off to persuade the masses to purchase the PS5.

Last week, Microsoft finally revealed the price of its Xbox Series X console with a reasonable $499 price tag. With the forthcoming PS5 showcase, the whole world is looking at Sony shouting, "It's your turn now!"

When is the PS5 Showcase event?

PS5 showcase event in September (Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 Showcase will begin on Sept. 16 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EST / 10pm CEST. According to the PlayStation Blog, the PS5 Showcase should last for about 40 minutes.

How can you watch the PS5 showcase event?

The PS5 Showcase event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch. If you're wondering which platform you should watch the PS5 Showcase, the consensus is Twitch, according to a recent Reddit thread. "Twitch has more bitrate," one Redditor said. "Twitch has a much better chat," another poster claimed.

What can you expect from the PS5 showcase event?

On the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced that the PS5 Showcase will feature games from Worldwide Studios and "our world-class development partners." We expect that the livestream will be similar to Sony's first major PlayStation 5 event that took place in June when the gaming giant unveiled a slew of exciting titles (e.g. Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West and Resident Evil Village), as well as the next-gen console's controversial design.

You also may be wondering, "Will Sony finally reveal the PS5 price at the Showcase?" Since the Microsoft was the first to "crack," we're hoping that Sony will finally follow suit after winning the "who will say it first?" game. There's no guarantee that Sony will reveal the PS5's price tag and pre-order date on Wednesday, but the Showcase would be the optimal time to do so.

To stay abreast on all our next-gen console news, check out our rumor hubs for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and the PS5.