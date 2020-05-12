PS5 exclusive games will fall under the new PlayStation Studios brand

Sony finally has some PS5 news for us — sort of. Sony just unveiled that first-party PlayStation titles — PS4 and PS5 games — will launch under a new umbrella dubbed PlayStation Studios.

To announce this, Sony released a video of the PlayStation Studios opening animation, and it looks incredibly similar to a Marvel opening logo, featuring characters from games like Ratchet & Clank, Horizon: Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, Uncharted, LittleBigPlanet and God of War.

Check it out for yourself below.

PlayStation Studios opening animation

In an interview with gamesindustry.biz, Eric Lempel, senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, spoke about Marvel briefly.

"We're all huge Marvel fans. One of our biggest games of all time has a Marvel character in it with Spider-Man. But this is really about doing something specific for our games and our industry," Lempel said. "The cinematic you've seen is the one that has multiple games in it. But over time, as we introduce well established franchises, we can tailor that opening a bit to possibly show the franchise over the years, new characters that have come into play... There's a lot we can do that we're really excited about."

One of the major reasons Sony threw these games under one umbrella was because it wanted it to be more clear which games are being developed directly by its studios. We will first be seeing the logo in games like The Last of Us: Part II and Ghosts of Tsushima.

Sony has also stated that the logo will not only appear on its first-party studios (Naughty Dog, Insomniac, Santa Monica Studio, Media Molecule and Guerrilla Games) but also on games created by work-for-hire developers under Sony's direction.

As @Nibellion gracefully pointed out on Twitter, the new animation also looks incredibly familiar to the Xbox Game Studios animation.

I personally love my gaming announcements with a side of memes. If you're itching for more information, I strongly encourage you to read through the gamesindustry.biz interview. Otherwise, stay tuned for more information about the PS5 and the next snippet of what Sony calls an announcement.