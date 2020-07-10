PS5 could be backwards compatible with PS1, PS2 and PS3

Backwards compatibility is one of the most frequently requested features for the PS5, and although Sony has revealed that the console will be backwards compatible with a handful of PlayStation 4 games, many of us have lost hope regarding the first three PlayStation consoles.

However, according to a new Sony patent discovered by Twitter user Renka_schedule, there might still be some hope in playing PS3, PS2 and PS1 games on our PlayStation 5.

PS5: Specs, price, release date and how it compares to gaming laptops

Xbox Series X vs. PS5: Which console is right for you?

PS5 games: All confirmed games so far

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This patent suggests that Sony can use a virtual machine to emulate these consoles through the cloud. Specifically, it talks about how "a large number of game titles across PS1/PS2/PS3 and various generations of game consoles can be stored and used via the cloud gaming library." It goes on saying that "these games can be run on a virtual machine that mimics the operating system associated with each game console."

As this is still only just a patent, it's nowhere near official or confirmed. However, emulators have been popular for decades, and they've allowed users to create virtual machines resembling nearly every console. It's not far fetched to imagine that Sony could pull this off, but try not to get too excited.