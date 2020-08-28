PS5 and Xbox Series X price possibly leaked by Best Buy

Sony opened registration for a chance at receiving a PS5 pre-order invite but hasn't said how much the lucky winners will owe. Xbox, on the other hand, told us the Series X would arrive in November but withheld pricing and pre-order details.

This game of wait-and-see between the two console giants has gamers searching for any hints of the PS5 or Xbox Series X's price. Numerous retailers have product pages for the consoles without pricing information but the latest one from Best Buy might just reveal the cost of the next-gen consoles.

DualShockers discovered an 18-month financing offer on the Best Buy landing page of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The offer, which ends on December 25, is for products that cost "499 and up," suggesting the PS5 and Xbox Series X will cost at least $499.

This won't sit well with some gamers but most analysts predicted the price of the next-gen consoles to be between $400 and $600. The question now is whether the PS5 and Xbox Series X will cost exactly $499 or even more.

As with all leaks we've seen thus far, this Best Buy financing option could have been posted on accident or it might be a placeholder. It's worth mentioning, though, that each product page on Best Buy has a specific financing deal based on the actual price of the item. The PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X apply for a 12-month financing plan for purchases of $299 and up.

This is a good time to remind you that Xbox is preparing a cheaper version of the Xbox Series X allegedly called the Xbox Series S. For Sony fans, the Digital Edition of the PS5 should cost at least $50 less than the regular version.

Of course, this is all just speculation until Sony and Xbox reveal the actual price of these consoles. The Xbox Series X and PS5 are expected to arrive in mid-November so we should learn soon enough — that is, if one of these companies ever decides to step up to the plate.