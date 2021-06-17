Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals 2021: Best early discounts

Early Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals are creeping up ahead of Father's Day and Amazon Prime Day 2021. Retailers are not holding back when it comes to ushering in the summer with solid discounts on Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets.

So if you plan on investing in a new Surface device, you won't want to miss Amazon Prime Day. Prime Day 2021 starts on June 21 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. and runs through June 22.

Competing retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are also slashing prices on PCs during Prime Day. Given that so many savings events are happening simultaneously, finding the best Surface deal during Prime Day can be overwhelming. That's why we're here to help.

We're comparing prices from several retailers and compiling the best Prime Day Surface deals right here.

If you want a new Surface device sooner than later, here are today's best Prime Day worthy Surface deals.

Early Prime Day Surface deals

Surface Laptop 4: was $1,300 now $1,269 @ Amazon

If you want the latest Surface device, this deal takes a modest $31 off the Editor's Choice Surface Laptop 4. This base model Surface Laptop 4 packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD. In our Surface Laptop 4 review, we loves its sleek aluminum chassis, bright, vivid display and speedy performance. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X: was $999 now $850 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $149 on the Surface Pro X. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128 GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures you're always connected. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard: was $900 now $698 @ Amazon

This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover Keyboard bundle is currently $202 off. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value).View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $700 now $600 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Surface Laptop Go (Ice Blue) at Amazon. It packs a 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. View Deal