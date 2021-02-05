Presidents' Day laptop sale preview: The excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i now $400 off

Lenovo's Presidents' Day Sale sneak peek slashes hundreds off the brand's best laptops. For a limited time, you can get our favorite portable 2-in-1 laptop for an incredible price.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 for $1,199 via coupon, "PRESDAYSP". Without the discount, you'd expect to pay $1,600 for this convertible, so that's $400 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Yoga 9i. Alternatively, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 7i 15 for $810 ($289 off) with the same coupon code.

Now $400 off, via Lenovo coupon," PRESDAYSP" the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i is a capable 2-in-1. This configuration includes a 14-inch, 1080p IPS display, 11th Gen Intel 1.2-GHz Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo coupon, "PRESDAYSP" takes $289 off the Lenovo Yoga 7i 15-inch 2-in-1. This laptop packs a 15-inch, 1080p IPS display, 11th Gen Intel 2.0-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo's Yoga 9i is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. Its rotating soundbar with Dolby Atmos speakers immerses you in your favorite music and videos. Enjoy 360-degree sound whether you’re in laptop mode, tent mode, or tablet mode.

The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch, 1080p IPS display, 11th Gen Intel 1.2-GHz Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and a 1TB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we loved its fast performance and colorful 14-inch 1080p display. Its endurance was also impressive, lasting 11 hours and 15 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Lenovo Yoga 9i an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

To gauge the Yoga 9i's multitasking performance, we launched 30 Chrome browser tabs. Some of the tabs streamed 1080p YouTube videos whereas few played Twitch streams. The Yoga 9i showed no signs of slowing down. In our lab, the Yoga notched a score of 5,312 in the Geekbench 5.3 overall performance test. It crushed the category average (3,566) and beat its main competitor, the HP Spectre x360 14 (4,904, Core i7-1165G7).

When it comes to design, the Yoga 9i's svelte chassis perfectly marries portability with practicality. The laptop's smooth-to-the-touch lid is bare except for a chrome embossed "YOGA" logo in the top corner. As for ports, Lenovo outfitted the slim Yoga 9i with a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

At a weight of 3 pounds with dimensions of 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches, the 14-inch Yoga 9i is lightweight and slim. It's thinner than the HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 11.8 x 8.7 x 0.7) just as slim as the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (11.7 x 8.2 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds) and MacBook Air with M1 (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

If you're looking for a powerful, portable convertible laptop, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a solid choice.