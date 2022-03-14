Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Everything we know so far

I didn’t even know Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was a thing until I had to start writing about it (right now), but Game Freak is pumping out yet another Pokémon game, and boy do I know more about this now than I did yesterday.

The first teaser trailer launched on Feb 27, 2022, and it was surprisingly revealing despite some of its quirky live-action scenes. At first glance, it seems rather reminiscent of Pokémon Sword and Shield, so if that was your cup of tea, then Scarlet and Violet might be right for you.

From the release date and story to the gameplay and Pokémon starters, here’s everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is slated to release sometime in late 2022, which is rather soon considering Pokémon is a big release for Nintendo. For comparison, Metroid Prime 4 was announced like half a decade ago.

Like all new Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet story

It’s unclear which direction the story will go in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but I suspect it’s going to be a recycled version of previous Pokémon arcs.

I imagine we’ll fight gym leaders, battle this game’s version of the Elite Four, deal with Team Rocket nonsense, and then prevent a cataclysmic event caused by the new legendary Pokémon introduced in this title. Or at least some variation of those events.

I’m less concerned about the story than I am about the world itself. I’m curious which part of our real world did Game Freak draw inspiration from. For Sun and Moon, it was Hawaii. For Sword and Shield, it was Great Britain. From what we’ve seen so far, it takes place in some mountainous region surrounded by an ocean and a desert. Sahara region? Columbia?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gameplay

We haven’t seen direct gameplay from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just yet, but we have seen great overhead footage of the world design.

The structure does look reminiscent of Sword and Shield, with Pokémon wandering about the forests, caves, deserts, and mountains. However, it’s unclear if the gameplay will be similar to Sword and Shield, which is a more classic approach to the franchise, or Arceus, which sees the player fight Pokémon in a more active combat system. I kind of hope it’s the latter. I’m bored of the Pokémon formula.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters and confirmed Pokémon

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduces the ninth generation of Pokémon to the series. As of right now, there are 898 Pokémon (not including those confirmed for Scarlet and Violet). It’s entirely possible that Scarlet and Violet will bring that list to the quadruple digits. But right now, here are all the confirmed new Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet.

Sprigatito - Grass Cat Pokémon - Ability: Overgrow

Fuecoco - Fire Croc Pokémon - Ability: Blaze

Quaxly - Water Duckling Pokémon - Ability: Torrent

(Image credit: Pokemon)

The three starter Pokémon are Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. Sprigatito is a “capricious, attention-seeking” Grass Cat Pokémon; Fuecoco is a laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that “does things at its own pace”; Quaxly is an “earnest and tidy” Water-type Duckling Pokémon.

We’ll keep you updated as new Pokémon get announced, but from what we’ve seen of the trailer, there are plenty of returning favorites. Here’s a list of the returning Pokémon (thanks GamesRadar ).

Starly (Staravia, Staraptor)

Hoppip (Skiploom, Jumpluff)

Bounsweet (Tseenee, Tsareena)

Petilil (Liligant)

Psyduck (Golduck)

Drifloon (Drifbloom)

Combee (Vespiquen)

Meowth (Persian)

Stonjourner

Pelipper (Wingull)

Clauncher (Clawitzer)

Swablu (Altaria)

Pikachu (Pichu, Raichu)

Blissey (Happiny, Chansey)

Seviper

(Larviater (Pupitar, Tyranitar)

Magnemite (Magneton, Magnezone)

Lucario (Riolu)

Outlook

While I enjoy Pokémon, Scarlet and Violet needs to bring something unique and interesting to the table for me to return to the franchise. I hope that the gameplay structure and story-telling evolves beyond the usual tropes. For more info on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, stay tuned right here; we’ll likely get more updates closer to E3 2022.