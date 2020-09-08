Pixel 5 release date leaks — it could arrive sooner than expected

Google already said the Pixel 5 would launch sometime this fall but now you can mark your calendars for a late September release.

Spotted by Techcheck (via Tom's Guide), an internal document from telecom carrier Vodafone shows the Pixel 5 arriving in German stores on September 25. If the leak is accurate, the phone will be released in two and a half weeks from now.

We'd be surprised to see the phone go on sale this early considering Google dependably releases its flagship phones in early to mid-October. Moreover, one of the most reliable leakers, Jon Prosser, says Google will officially reveal the Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G on September 30. If the Pixel 4a announcement from earlier this year is any indication, the Pixel 5 would ship a few weeks after.

Whether it's September 25 or five days later, the Pixel 5 seems poised to make an appearance in late September or early October with the Pixel 4a 5G (an XL version of the Pixel 4a) arriving on the same day.

We're still awaiting pricing for the two phones. It's widely believed that Google will revert to making value phones instead of going toe-to-toe with flagship models from Apple or Samsung. Using a mid-tier chip like the Snapdragon 765G could help the company keep the price of the Pixel 5 at or below $700 (the Pixel 4 cost $800 at launch).

Along with the Snapdragon 765G SoC, the Pixel 5 is rumored to have a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a hole-punch camera, a 4,000 mAh battery and dual 12MP and 16MP rear-facing cameras, the latter being an ultra-wide lens.

The Vodafone listing claims the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be available in only Just Black, contradicting Prosser's claim that they would also be available in Green. Keep in mind, however, that color options vary by region.