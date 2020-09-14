Pixel 5 launch event announced by Google — Here's what to expect

We have been hearing about the Pixel 5 non-stop for the last few months, including some slip-ups from Google itself, and now the official event is nearly here. Google issued an invite to the press for a launch event later this month.

Google is calling the invite a "Launch Night In" and it will start at 2 p.m. Eastern (11 a.m. Pacific) time. According to the invite, the event will include a "new Chromecast, latest smart speaker and new Pixel phones" (via Engadget).

The livestream of the event will be available to the public, so we assume it will be on YouTube. We'll be sure to get you the details on how exactly to watch as soon as those details are available. If you can't tune in live, we'll keep you up-to-date with all of the news as it happens.

While we are curious to hear what Google reveals about its devices, we know quite a bit about all of them already thanks to a multitude of leaks. Here's a quick look at what we know so far about the devices expected to arrive at the September 30 event.

New Pixel 5 phones

(Image credit: Reddit)

Highlighting the event are the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. The former is Google's new flagship smartphone, which will feature 5G but lack a triple-camera array and the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, to name a few features that will leave it feeling short of a true 2020 flagship. The trade-off is that the price should come up shy of 2020 flagships with rumors suggesting it will start around $699.

The Pixel 4a 5G is an upgraded version of the well-received Google Pixel 4a, adding 5G along with a new processor and perhaps some other internal upgrades. Google has managed to keep this one under wraps more than the Pixel 5, so there is still some question as to whether it will feature a larger display or other upgrades compared to the Pixel 4a.

New Chromecast

(Image credit: Android Police)

Google's updated Chromecast will reportedly add Android TV to the feature mix for its streaming dongle with a rebrand to Google TV allegedly happening across the board this year. The price of the new Chromecast, codenamed Sabrina, is $49.99, according to a Target leak from earlier this month reported on by Android Police.

Now Target's internal system dropped Sabrina's the price to $49.99 and renamed it to "Google Chromecast with Google TV" (not Android TV), giving legs to May's rumor from @9to5Google about the rebranding of Android TV back to Google TV (https://t.co/HV1rfeo4bK).September 12, 2020

Smart speaker

(Image credit: Google)

Last up is the new smart speaker from Google. It's another Nest branded speaker that looks like it will slot into the middle of the lineup between the Nest Mini and the Home Max, replacing the original Google Home.

Google released the image of the device above back in August after it was shown off in some less flattering FCC certification photos. It had the same fabric-wrapped design of the Nest Mini and will feature both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The expected pricing is right around $100.