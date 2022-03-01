OnePlus confirms the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch for March at MWC 2022

Earlier today, a OnePlus rep confirmed that the global release of the OnePlus 10 Pro is set for the end of March. The 10 Pro was announced in January for the Chinese market featuring a "Unified OS" that is a blend of Oxygen OS and Oppo's Color OS. The company rep confirmed that the units released globally will not come with Unified OS but stick to Oxygen OS 12.1.

Leaker Yogesh Brar recently stated that OnePlus would release the 10 Pro globally around Marth 15th or 16th, and even though the OnePlus rep did confirm there will be a March release, they did not confirm an actual date (via Neowin).

The OnePlus 10 Pro arrives with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0 adaptive 120Hz refresh rate display. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It features a front-facing 32MP camera, while on the back the 10 Pro sports triple cameras, with a 48MP primary wide-angle sensor with an LED flash, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens all tuned by Hasselblad.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 5G phone will feature an in-display fingerprint reader and facial recognition. As far as battery life is concerned, the 10 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. Wireless charging is also available at 50W, with reverse charging support.