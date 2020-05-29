Nintendo Switch games on sale: Best Switch game deals

Nintendo Switch owners know how costly collecting games can get. Luckily, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch games on sale right now.

Nintendo offers Switch game deals in its digital store, however, some of the best deals we're currently seeing are on physical Switch games.

For instance, you can get Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido for just $13.75 at Amazon. Normally, this game retails for $49.99, so that's $36 in savings. It's also cheaper than Nintendo's direct price for the digital version.

Meanwhile, Best Buy has Animal Crossing: New Horizons w/ Bell Bag on sale for $64.99. The game alone retails for $59.99, whereas the replica Bell bag costs an extra $19.99. This bundle shaves $15 off the price of buying each item individually.

These are two of the best Switch deals we've seen all season.

So if you're looking to rack up on cheap Switch games, you've come to the right place. These are the best Nintendo Switch games on sale right now.

Nintendo Switch games on sale

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido: was $49 now $13 @ Amazon

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido is one of the best Nintendo Switch games on sale right now. in this strategic action-RPG-puzzle game, you must help Musashi end the Empire’s tyrannical monopoly of the world’s sushi supply by becoming a Sushi Striker!View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons w/ Bell Bag: was $79 now $64 @ Best Buy

Animal Crossing is one of the most popular Switch games right now. This Switch game rarely goes on sale. However, this bundle is a must-have for any Animal Crossing fan and it's $15 cheaper than its normal price. View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for Switch lets you finally take the epic hours of Geralt of Rivia on the go. With hundreds of hours of content and all downloadable content included, The Witcher 3 is a steal at this price.View Deal

Carnival Games: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Carnival Games features fan favorites and brand new mini-games. Fun for everyone, you can play alone or with up to three others. Save $21 on this physical game at Amazon. View Deal

Lego Jurassic World: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

Add Lego Jurassic World to your library for just $19. Following the epic storylines of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World, LEGO Jurassic World allows players to relive and experience all four Jurassic films. View Deal