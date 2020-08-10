Next Windows 10 update could have this fancy new copy-and-paste panel

Copying and pasting has never looked so good!

The next Windows 10 update will reportedly feature a redesigned clipboard panel that will also offer easy access to your favorite emojis and a plethora of expressive GIFs, as reported by Windows Latest

Windows 10X is Microsoft's highly anticipated operating system that is being optimized for foldable and dual-screen devices, such as the Surface Neo.

However, as we reported in April, the Surface Neo won't hit store shelves this year. Coronavirus-stricken supply chains are likely to blame for Microsoft's setbacks. So now with Windows 10X set for a 2022 release, when will we finally get to experience its features?

Fortunately, the Redmond-based tech giant is repurposing Windows 10X for single-screen, traditional laptops. This means you don't have to wait for the delayed Surface Neo to enjoy the new Windows 10X. In fact, you can get a taste of Windows 10X sooner than you think.

Hands-on with Windows 10's new emoji and clipboard panelhttps://t.co/3wocgsmItG… pic.twitter.com/NqyV5le2egAugust 8, 2020

As previously mentioned, one of the Windows 10X features we may get to savor is a newly redesigned clipboard panel. Not only can you access a repository of dynamic GIFs and recently used emojis on this new clipboard panel, but you can also use a new search function that will allow you to hunt for specific content from your clipboard history.

The refreshed clipboard panel will support a character map, kaomojis (Japanese emoticons) and an on-screen keyboard. On top of that, the modernized clipboard panel can also be synced across all compatible devices.

Windows 10X touch keyboard and emoji panel on Windows 10 pic.twitter.com/4DAda1rYduAugust 8, 2020

Another cool feature that Windows 10X may gift to the next Windows 10 is super-speed updates. You may no longer have to wait an eternity for upgrades. Some updates, according to Windows Latest, will be instant.

There are also rumors circulating about Microsoft plans to port over Windows 10X's Action Center to Windows 10 devices.

Windows Insider participants already experimented with the redesigned clipboard panel on Microsoft Windows 10 Build 20185 thanks to the Windows Insider Program.

Spicing up the clipboard panel is a nice touch — we look forward to seeing what other features Windows 10X will impart to the next Windows 10.