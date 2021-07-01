New Macbook Pro 2021 models expected to be revealed this September

Apple is apparently planning to unveil two of its most hotly anticipated laptops, the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, this September. What's more, the new models could ship soon after.
A Digitimes report now claims both the MacBook Pro models are expected to be announced in September, with shipments to peak in October. This falls in line with reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's claims that the release date will be sometime in the third quarter of 2021.
- Best MacBook in 2021: Which Apple laptop is best?
- Best laptop deals in July 2021
- MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro: Which Mac Should You Buy in 2021?
Both MacBook Pro laptops have been a long time coming, with Apple's WWDC 2021 event even mentioning a MacBook Pro with M1X — Apple's updated silicon chip. Earlier this year, rumors suggested the 14-inch and 16-inch were delayed until later in 2021 due to mini-LED shortages.
Apple's laptops are expected to a major redesign, including adopting a flat-edged akin to the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, and iPad Air (2020), along with being fitted with mini LED display panels.
Kuo also suggests the iPhone 13 will be announced during Apple's expected September event, with additional support from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives to back up this claim. The next iteration of flagship smartphones is a big deal, meaning the tech giant may want to focus its attention on unveiling one of its upcoming devices instead of announcing them all at once.
As always, Apple is tight-lipped when it comes to product reveals, with the Cupertino company usually only officially announcing its upcoming devices during its events. Only time will tell if both models will launch in 2021. In the meantime, check out everything we know about the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.
via MacRumors.