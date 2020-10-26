New Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro could launch in 2021

A recent report by Bloomberg hints that Apple is seeking to launch the AirPods 3, updated AirPods Pro and new HomePod in 2021. Bloomberg also mentions "the models will join other new Apple audio devices like the HomePod mini" and the long-rumored and highly anticipated AirPods Studio over-ear headphones from Apple.

Bloomberg further reports that "people familiar with the plans," are saying "the technology giant is working on two new models: third-generation entry-level ‌AirPods‌ and the second version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ earbuds".

Some of the reported changes and improvements to the next iterations of AirPods are shorter ear stems, silicone ear tips, and longer battery life. However, though they will appear similar in most aspects, the AirPods 3's will not feature noise cancelation as that feature will remain exclusive to AirPods Pro.

In other news, Bloomberg reports that Apple is also working on a mid-tier HomePod that will live between their current HomePod and the HomePod mini.

It was recently rumored, that Apple could possibly release the AirPods Studio, but according to Bloomberg, there have been setbacks due to a design flaw with the headband. It's also mentioned in the report is Apple scaling back some of the once-rumored features such as interchangeable headbands, the large touch panels previously seen in leaked images, and possibly interchangeable ear pads may be dropped from the ambitious first-generation Studio headphones. The final sad news from these rumors is that the AirPods Studio may also lack noise-canceling, which could really put a dent in their allure.