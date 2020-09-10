New 14-inch MacBook Pro could arrive next week — just don't get your hopes up

When Apple released the 16-inch MacBook Pro, we figured the next launch would be a 14-inch MacBook Pro to replace the 13-inch model. Alas, our hopes were dashed when another 13-inch version arrived earlier this year with only incremental updates.

And yet, the rumors of a 14-inch MacBook continue to surface. The latest predicts Apple will unveil the laptop at its September "Time Flies" event. You should join us in viewing this rumor with a healthy dose of skepticism as the source is an anonymous Reddit account with no past posting history.

Furthermore, research firm TrendForce claimed in July that Apple will begin working on a 14-inch MacBook and an updated 16-inch MacBook Pro when it releases a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Q1 of 2021 — not any time this year.

So, what makes this new leak worth mentioning? The leaker supposedly provided "proof" of their position as an Apple insider to moderators of the r/Apple subreddit, as Apple Insider reports. We have not independently verified the information, so don't read too much into it.

For what it's worth, a verified Reddit moderator said the "OP submitted some proof (including convos to various reporters; various mods did get to see this evidence), however, as always, we can't be 100% certain. Use your best judgment."

With that in mind, the anonymous user going by AppleSeeder said the 14-inch MacBook Pro will pack discrete graphics that "performed remarkably well" compared to the Radeon Pro 5500M GPU. Performance is said to be similar to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the laptop will supposedly arrive in either October or November with Apple's new custom silicon.

The leaker also said the oft-rumored 12-inch MacBook and 24-inch iMac with Apple Silicon will arrive soon and could appear at the event.

Apple's Time Flies event will take place on September 15. This is normally the time for Apple to reveal new iPhone models but the iPhone 12 is said to be delayed. Instead, the event will likely focus on the Apple Watch Series 6 and possibly new iPad models.