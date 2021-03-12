Microsoft's excellent Surface Laptop 3 hits all-time low price of $769

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best laptops to buy and for a good reason. It's the perfect combination of premium design, fast performance, and portability.

For a limited time, you can get the Surface Laptop 3 for just $769 from B&H. Formerly, this laptop was priced at $969, so this deal takes $200 off and the Surface Laptop 3's lowest price yet. By comparison, it's $31 cheaper than Best Buy's current price and one of today's best laptop deals.

Surface Laptop 3 deal

The Surface Laptop 3 is a more affordable alternative to Apple's MacBook Air. The laptop in this deal features a 13.3-inch (2256 x 1504) display, a 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we loved its elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. We were also impressed with its performance and battery life. Overall, we gave the Surface Laptop 3 a 4-star rating and Laptop Mag Editor's Choice award.

The Surface Laptop 3 is a classy and modern-looking notebook made of premium materials. Just like Apple's lightweight, stylish laptop, the Surface Laptop 3 sports a sleek, minimalist look characterized by smooth curves and clean surfaces. Weighing in at 2.9-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 3 is larger and heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds), the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds).

Port-wise, you get a magnetic Surface Connect port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port and a USB Type-C input. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for connecting wired headphones, headphones or a microphone.

Now at its best price yet, the Surface Laptop 3 is a solid option if you're looking for a premium notebook for a bargain price.