The Microsoft Surface Pro X is versatile tablet/hybrid device that does it all. If you're looking for a portable personal computer under $1000, we have the perfect deal for you.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Pro X (256GB) on sale for $999. This configuration normally retails for $1,299, so that's a $300 discount. It's an excellent price for this Surface Pro 2-in-1 and one of the best tablet deals out there.

Surface Pro X deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X (256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

The base model Surface Pro X packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures you're always connected. View Deal

Microsoft's Surface Pro X tablet gives you the best of both world. The addition of an optional keyboard (sold separately) makes it a capable 2-in-1 laptop.

The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. And thanks to Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X keeps you connected wherever you go.

You'll see in our Surface Pro X review, it has a slim, attractive design, bright, vivid display, and long battery life. It also has the best webcam we've ever seen on a laptop or tablet.

In one test, the Surface Pro X went the distance of 9 hours and 45 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This beats the Surface Pro 7 (7:30) and the category average for tablets (8:16). Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro X has two USB-C ports and a Surface Connect charging port.

By design, the Surface Pro X has slender bezels and rounded corners as well as a convenient kickstand as seen on the Surface Pro 7. Measuring 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches with a weight of 1.7 pounds, the Surface Pro X is super portable. It's on par with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds) and slightly heavier than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1.4 pounds, 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches).

The Surface Pro X is a wise choice if you're looking for a versatile Windows tablet PC.