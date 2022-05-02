Microsoft Edge will add a free built-in VPN — it probably won't replace your VPN

While Microsoft Edge may not have much of a chance against Google Chrome, a new free built-in VPN may help the world's second most popular browser separate itself from rivals Safari and Firefox. The "Microsoft Edge Secure Network" VPN is currently only available to users in Edge Brower preview channels and is limited to one GB of data per month.

You will need to sign in to your Microsoft account in the Edge browser to access the new VPN feature. While one of the main reasons to use a VPN is to prevent online tracking, Microsoft will be collecting tracking data during this preview to help with development.

If you are already part of the Microsoft Edge preview channel or download it from the Microsoft Edge Insider page you'll be able to test it out for yourself. Turn on the Microsoft Edge Secure Network by selecting Settings and more (three dots in the upper-right corner) and then Secure Network.

You must be signed in to your Microsoft account to initiate the VPN feature. Once initiated, a solid shield icon will appear in the frame of the Edge browser to let you know you are now surfing protected by the Microsoft Secure Network.

With the MSN (funny) turned on, your internet connection will now be encrypted to help protect you from hackers. MSN's encryption helps prevent your ISP (internet service provider) from collecting your browsing data and keeps your location private and secure by assigning you a virtual IP address that masks your geolocation by using a similar regional address.

Remember that you only get one gigabyte of data protection for free every month. So if you watch a lot of videos, you will burn through that gig in about a day. For other VPN options, check out our best VPN services page.

