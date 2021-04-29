Microsoft Edge gets more horsepower to speed past Chrome

The battle of Chromium-based browsers continues with Microsoft Edge looking to blow past Google Chrome with its latest update. The Windows 10 browser is adding a speed boost geared toward having Edge run consistently faster.

The update, which will be available to both Windows and macOS users of the browser, will cut down on animations when one isn't interacting with certain tabs and boosts performance throughout the user's browsing experience.

The new update is part of Microsoft's performance mode, which was introduced along with the recent sleeping tabs mode, which freezes unused tabs that are not actively used. Edge's new performance mode is supposed to improve browsing speeds, responsiveness and reduce CPU, RAM, and battery use to improve overall performance.

According to Microsoft, performance improvements will vary for users depending on system configurations and user browsing habits. If you wish to enable Microsoft Edge's new performance mode, simply open Edge (version 91 or above), go to settings and select System. Within the optimize performance section, select the performance mode drop-down menu and choose the option "always on."

Now we await Google's response as the battle of Chromium-based browsers will continue via updates as the tech giants scuffle to see who will reign supreme.