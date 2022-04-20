Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022: All the newly announced VR games

The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022 announced a slew of new and highly anticipated VR games and add-ons that are due to release this year, along with a new home environment reveal and partnership with Schell Games.



Everything from The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution and NFL Pro Era to Among Us VR and Bonelabs from the developers of Boneworks will arrive on Meta Quest 2 and other Quest platforms within the next year. In better news, Resident Evil 4, The Mercenaries is out right now as a free update for owners of the smash-hit VR title. As for everything else announced, read on.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution

(Image credit: Meta)

A continuation of the highly popular survival-horror VR game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, the "even more intense and gruesome adventure" will put players back in the shoes of The Tourist as they continue their journey through the walker-ridden wasteland of New Orleans. That chainsaw gives us a good indication of the horrors to expect. In Chapter 2: Retribution, a new sinister antagonist is out to get you, as he's appalled and outraged by the monstrous behavior you've demonstrated



Chapter 2: Retribution is expected to hit digital store shelves later this year, and will be available on Meta Quest 2 and PCVR, with other platforms soon to be announced.

NFL Pro Era

(Image credit: Meta)

NFL hits VR! In the first officially licensed NFL game to come to virtual reality, NFL Pro Era will let football enthusiasts step into the shoes of professional athletes and experience the thrill of the field, including tackling, passing, and strategizing. Developed by StatusPRO, NFL Pro Era leverages NFL game data to recreate an authentic, on-the-field NFL experience that mimics the real world.



NFL Pro Era will release in fall 2022, and will be available on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR.

Among Us VR

(Image credit: Meta)

Bring a new level of sus, Among Us VR is gearing up to hit Meta Quest 2 and Rift headsets. Among Us VR will add an extra element of suspense to the game. As players try to complete your tasks as a crewmate, expect to constantly feel the need to look over your shoulder, making sure no maniacal Imposters are out to get you. Play online with four to ten players, and keep an eye out for one or more random players who are secretly out to get you.



Among Us VR will hit virtual store shelves during the 2022 holiday season

Red Matter 2

(Image credit: Meta)

Picking up right after the events of the popular sci-fi VR adventure, Red Matter 2 will get players to uncover Volgravia's darkest secrets and confront the unstoppable Red Matter. Heading to Meta Quest 2, expect a narrative-driven adventure with challenging puzzles, new gameplay mechanics including a jetpack and a projectile weapon, along with the same stunning graphics from developers Vertical Robot. Oh, and prepare for some action, too.



Red Matter 2 is expected to arrive soon on Meta Quest 2.

Espire 2

(Image credit: Meta)

A follow up to developer Digital Lode's Espire 1: VR Operative, first-person stealth action game Espire 2 aims to expand the "tactical precision of modern stealth titles" with a VR twist. Expect a wealth of new features and improvements, including a single-player campaign where agents can freely explore and take on guards in sandbox environments around the globe, a multiplayer co-op campaign, check out new tools and gadgets, and much more.



"In the world of Espire 2, advanced military and virtual reality technologies meet, allowing Espire Agents to take on the role of a super spy, piloting deadly Espire Model 1 Operative espionage droids remotely from the safety of the Control Theatre. Set in the year 2036, Espire 2marks the return of Espire Agent POE (the Primary Operator of Espire). After emerging from a seven-year coma, POE is thrust back into the world of dark espionage as the centerpiece of the Espire project. Now, with the help of two bleeding-edge droids called “Frames”, and an all-new arsenal of weapons and tools, POE must embark on a mission to eliminate the global threat imposed by the deadly terrorist organization, OPHIS."



Espire 2 will arrive on Meta Quest 2 in November 2022.

Moss: Book II

(Image credit: Meta)

Moss: Book II is finally making its way to Meta Quest 2, with young hero Quill making a return — and she's being hunted. From developers Polyarc, the award-winning single-player action-adventure puzzle VR game continues in Book II, with new dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel await. Prepare to help guide Quill through it all in this already well-received VR title.



Moss: Book II will be available on Meta Quest 2 in summer 2022.

RUINSMAGUS

(Image credit: Meta)

After a fantasy action RPG in VR? RUINSMAGUS is here to scratch that itch. Developed by CharacterBank, gamers will take on the role as a novice magician investigating the underground ruins of Grand Amnis. Explore the mysteries of the ruins, battle Guardians protecting hidden artifacts, and build your skills as a spell-wielding Magus across 26 narrative-driven quests.



RUINSMAGUS is heading to Oculus and Steam later in 2022.

Cities: VR

(Image credit: Meta)

It's time to build the ultimate city from a whole new perspective, as Cities: VR is heading to Meta Quest 2. Fast Travel Games' city-building management simulator will let gamers design neighborhoods, construct buildings, and direct the flow of traffic — all while you handle economics, emergency services, and more.



Cities: VR will be available on Meta Quest 2 on April 28 for $29.99/£22.99

Resident Evil 4, The Mercenaries

(Image credit: Meta)

After the critically acclaimed success of Resident Evil 4 VR, the iconic survival-horror game is finally getting The Mercenaries as a free update. The VR version features exclusive online leaderboards , along with 20 new Challenges to test your skills against. Completing challenges also lets you unlock some made-for-VR treats, including a Big Head Mode, a black-and-white Classic Horror Mode, and fancy Golden Gun skins for all your favorite weapons. And you can even bring these unlocks back into the main Resident Evil 4 campaign.



The Resident Evil 4, The Mercenaries update is out now for Meta Quest 2.

Beat Saber x Electronic Mixtape

(Image credit: Meta)

Beat Saber is getting a fresh music pack for everyone to swing and slash their arms at. The Electronic Mixtape adds 10 electronic hits, along with a new in-game environment. Check out the song coming your way:

Rudimental, “Waiting All Night” (feat. Ella Eyre)

Pendulum, “Witchcraft”

Madeon, “Icarus”

Deadmau5, “Ghosts 'n' Stuff” (feat. Rob Swire)

Marshmello, “Alone”

Zedd, “Stay the Night” (feat. Hayley Williams)

Darude, “Sandstorm”

Fatboy Slim, “The Rockafeller Skank”

Bomfunk MC, “Freestyler”

Martin Garrix, “Animals”

The Beat Saber x Electronic Mixtape music pack is priced at $12.99, and will be available on Quest platforms, Steam and PSVR soon.

Bonelab

(Image credit: Meta)

If you're a fan of developer Stress Level Zero's Boneworks, you're going to love Bonelab. Featuring two years of improvements on the Boneworks physical interation engine, expect to fight, climb, jump, and even alter their form to discover the truth about their reality.



Bonelab will arrive on Meta Quest 2 and PCVR in 2022.