MacBooks can now get unlimited AppleCare+ coverage — here's how it works

MacBooks typically come with a one-year warranty limited and 90 days of complimentary tech support. Owners can extend their warranty by three years via AppleCare+, which adds coverage for two accidental damage incidents every 12 months. Each is subject to a service fee of $99 for screen repairs and $299 for other damage.

Now, Apple announced that customers can opt to extend their AppleCare+ coverage indefinitely. Thanks to Apple's new extended AppleCare+ plan, MacBook owners can purchase new coverage that renews annually.

How does the extended AppleCare+ coverage plan work?

If your AppleCare+ plan is on its last legs, don't worry. Apple is giving MacBook customers the chance to extend their warranty beyond the three-year window; they can renew the AppleCare+ subscription annually for an indefinite period of time.

If you already pay a monthly or yearly subscription for your AppleCare+ plan, you don't need to do anything to extend your coverage. AppleCare+ will continue to support your MacBook beyond three years until you cancel it.

If not, you'll have to purchase AppleCare+ within 30 days of the end date of your original coverage. To get the plan, head to mysupport.apple.com. Click on the MacBook you'd like to add coverage to; it will lead you to a page that will determine whether it's eligible for AppleCare+. Follow the on-screen instructions. As mentioned, your new coverage will automatically renew until canceled.

The Cupertino-based tech giant's newly extended AppleCare+ plan only applies to US customers with Mac products. This means AppleCare+ coverage for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and other products will not extend beyond 36 months. AppleCare+ support for Macs remains capped at three years for customers outside of the United States.

Check out our 2020 tech support rating for Apple and stay tuned for our 2021 Tech Support Showdown report.